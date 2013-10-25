BRASILIA Oct 25 Brazil posted a current account deficit of $2.629 billion in September, central bank data showed on Friday.

The country had been expected to post a deficit of $1.8 billion, according to the median forecast of 22 analysts in a Reuters survey. Brazil's current account deficit in August was $5.505 billion.

The forecasts for the projected deficit ranged from $1.2 billion to $4.4 billion.

Foreign direct investment in Latin America's largest economy was $4.770 billion in September, in line with market expectations of $4.8 billion.