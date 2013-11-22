BRIEF-Exelon Generation Co issues additional senior notes
* On March 10, Exelon Generation Co LLC issued, sold an additional $250 million principal amount of its 2.950% senior notes due 2020 - Sec filing
SAO PAULO Nov 22 Brazil posted a current account deficit of $7.132 billion in October, central bank data showed on Friday.
The country had been expected to post a deficit of $7.0 billion, according to the median forecast of 18 analysts in a Reuters survey. Brazil's current account deficit in September was $2.629 billion.
The forecasts for the projected deficit ranged from $7.5 billion to $3.4 billion.
Foreign direct investment in Latin America's largest economy was $5.632 billion in October, above market expectations of $5.3 billion.
* On March 10, Exelon Generation Co LLC issued, sold an additional $250 million principal amount of its 2.950% senior notes due 2020 - Sec filing
NEW YORK, March 10 Jurors in Manhattan federal court on Friday prepared to weigh charges against a Florida software engineer and a New Jersey pastor accused of scheming to help an illegal bitcoin exchange escape scrutiny.
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. employers hired workers at a robust pace in February, beating expectations, and wages grinded higher, which could give the Federal Reserve the green light to raise interest rates next week despite slowing economic growth.