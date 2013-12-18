BRASILIA Dec 18 Brazil posted a current account deficit of $5.145 billion in November, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

The country had been expected to post a deficit of $4.8 billion, according to the median forecast of 17 analysts in a Reuters survey. The forecasts for the deficit ranged from $5.6 billion to $4.2 billion.

The current account deficit was $7.132 billion in October.

Foreign direct investment in Latin America's largest economy was $8.334 billion in November, above analysts' expectations of $5 billion.