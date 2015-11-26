BRASILIA Nov 26 Brazil posted a current account deficit of $4.166 billion in October, compared with a shortfall of $3.076 billion in September, central bank data showed on Thursday.

In the 12 months through October, the deficit was equivalent to 4.02 percent of Brazil's gross domestic product, down from 4.18 percent of GDP the previous month. Brazil attracted $6.712 billion in foreign direct investment last month, the central bank said.

The country was expected to post a current account deficit of $3.7 billion, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 18 analysts. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)