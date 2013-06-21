BRASILIA, June 21 Brazil posted a current
account deficit of $6.42 billion in May, central
bank data showed on Friday.
The country had been expected to post a deficit of $6.20
billion, according to the median forecast of 19 analysts in a
Reuters survey. The forecasts for the projected deficit ranged
from $4.8 billion to $8 billion.
Brazil's current account deficit in April was $8.318
billion, the central bank said last month.
Foreign direct investment in Latin America's largest economy
was $3.88 billion in May, above market expectations of $2.9
billion.
The central bank revised up its forecast for the current
account deficit in 2013 to $75 billion from $67 billion
previously.
The bank revised its estimate for 2013's trade surplus to $7
billion from $15 billion previously.