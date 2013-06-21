BRASILIA, June 21 Brazil posted a current account deficit of $6.42 billion in May, central bank data showed on Friday.

The country had been expected to post a deficit of $6.20 billion, according to the median forecast of 19 analysts in a Reuters survey. The forecasts for the projected deficit ranged from $4.8 billion to $8 billion.

Brazil's current account deficit in April was $8.318 billion, the central bank said last month.

Foreign direct investment in Latin America's largest economy was $3.88 billion in May, above market expectations of $2.9 billion.

The central bank revised up its forecast for the current account deficit in 2013 to $75 billion from $67 billion previously.

The bank revised its estimate for 2013's trade surplus to $7 billion from $15 billion previously.