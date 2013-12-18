BRASILIA Dec 18 Brazil posted a
larger-than-expected current account deficit in November, after
a surge in profit remittances and travel expenses offset a
robust trade surplus showing for the month.
The current account, the broadest gauge of
trade in goods and services, posted a shortfall of $5.145
billion last month, a central bank report showed on Wednesday. A
survey of 17 analysts expected a median gap of $4.8 billion,
with forecasts ranging from a negative $5.6 billion to a
negative $4.2 billion.
The deficit narrowed from $7.132 billion in October and
$6.26 billion a year earlier. The result was bigger than
expected after multinational companies sent 40 percent more in
profits through remittances to their parent companies on an
annual basis.
An unexpected surge in foreign direct investment helped
cover the current account gap last month, the data showed.
Foreign direct investment in Latin America's largest
economy was $8.334 billion in November, above analysts'
expectations of $5 billion.
In the same report, the central bank raised the estimate for
the current account gap this year to $79 billion from a prior
$75 billion estimate. The gap is expected at $78 billion in
2014.
Last year the country had a current account gap of $54.2
billion.
Foreign direct investment is expected at $63 billion this
year, above a prior estimate of $60 billion. The estimate for
FDI next year is $63 billion.
Brazilians' appetite for foreign products has remained
strong while the value of exports like grains and iron ore have
dwindled or remained stagnant. In the first 11 months of the
year, imports rose 7.1 percent while exports dropped 1.1 percent
from the same period last year.
In recent years, the external gap has usually been covered
by a growing foreign direct investment. This year, though, that
has not been the case.
Up until November, foreign direct investment
reached $57.5 billion, below the $65.3 billion recorded last
year. The accumulated current account deficit in the first 11
months of the year was $72.7 billion.