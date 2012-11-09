BRASILIA Nov 9 Brazil may issue foreign debt
this year to help improve conditions for local companies trying
to raise money overseas, Treasury Secretary Arno Augustin said
on Friday.
He did not provide details on the possible issuance.
"We try to facilitate fund-raising in foreign currency by
Brazilian companies," Augustin told journalists after a seminar
on electricity in Brasilia.
Brazil secured its cheapest borrowing cost ever in September
after selling $1.35 billion of dollar-denominated, 10-year
global bonds with a spread of 110 basis points over comparable
U.S. Treasury debt.
In the same month, Deputy Treasury Secretary Paulo Valle
said Brazil planned to launch 30-year, dollar-denominated global
bonds "at some point" to create a new long-dated benchmark for
Brazilian companies trying to raise funds in foreign currency.