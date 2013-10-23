SAO PAULO Oct 23 Brazil's plans to sell a
minimum $500 million in new dollar-denominated debt due in
January 2025 and repurchase up to $12.59 billion in global debt
aims to lower borrowing costs, a source with direct knowledge of
the transaction told Reuters on Wednesday.
The government has the option to repurchase the securities
in a selective manner, said the source, who declined to be
identified because the transaction is in the works. If necessary
and convenient, the government would opt against buying back
some of the maturities, repurchasing instead the ones that yield
the biggest savings, the source added.
The government hired investment-banking firms HSBC
Securities, Bradesco BBI and Deutsche Bank Securities to handle
the transaction.