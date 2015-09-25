Russian police detain opposition leader Navalny at Moscow protest
MOSCOW, March 26 Russian police detained opposition leader Alexei Navalny in central Moscow on Sunday at a rally which Navalny had called to protest against corruption.
SAO PAULO, Sept 25 Brazil has to bring inflation toward annual targets and redefine government spending practices to make national debt sustainable in the medium term, central bank director Luiz Awazu said on Friday. (Reporting by Natalia Scalzaretto; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Andrew Hay)
MOSCOW, March 26 Russian police detained opposition leader Alexei Navalny in central Moscow on Sunday at a rally which Navalny had called to protest against corruption.
LONDON, March 26 Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual said it has sold a 25 percent stake in its U.S. fund management arm to China's HNA for $446 million, as part of its plan to split itself into four companies.