BRASILIA Nov 19 The Brazilian federal
government will harden rules to grant credit guarantees to
states and municipalities to put a lid on a surge in the
country's debt levels that threatens its finances, the Treasury
said on Thursday.
The Treasury said it will set credit limits as part of its
new policies and create a committee for guidelines and to
analyze guarantee requests. Following a series of debt crises in
the 1990s, Brazilian states and municipalities are required to
ask the federal government for credit guarantees and permission
to borrow.
"These policies aim to reconcile the guarantees with the
fiscal targets of the public sector, priority programs of the
federal government and repayment capacity of subnational
entities," the Treasury said in a statement.
Over the last four years the government of President Dilma
Rousseff allowed subnationals to get more debt in hopes of
reviving a lackluster economy.
However, a deepening recession is now curbing revenues,
compromising the finances of local states and municipalities
that were forced to delay payments to employees and cut local
programs.
Heavy public spending and steep tax cuts during the first
four years of the Rousseff administration pushed up Brazil's
public sector debt to levels considered alarming by rating
agencies that have cut the country's credit grade.
In nearly five years, the Brazil's gross debt has risen 10
percentage points to 66 percent in September, according to
central bank data.
