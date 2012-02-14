* Estado says Finance Ministry is mulling tax hike
SAO PAULO, Feb 14 The Brazilian
government, seeking to lower domestic borrowing costs to
single-digit levels, may hike taxes on fixed-income investments
linked to the benchmark overnight lending rate, a local
newspaper said on Tuesday, citing two government officials
familiar with the plans.
The Finance Ministry is considering raising the income tax
rate levied on profits from deposit certificates and similar
investments using the so-called Selic rate as their peg for
returns, O Estado de S. Paulo said, citing the officials, whom
it did not identify.
Levies for those investments, known as floating-rate debt,
currently range between 15 percent and 22.5 percent depending on
the maturity of the investment. Calls made to the Brasilia-based
ministry seeking comment on the Estado report were not
immediately answered.
The ministry wants to take advantage of a "downward cycle"
in the Selic rate to force investors to shun
floating-rate instruments, encouraging them to buy fixed-rate
bonds instead, Estado said. Debt-servicing costs for fixed-rate
securities tend to be cheaper for the government.
During most of the past decade, Brazil's government has
sought to root out investors' appetite for floating-rate debt,
with relative success. Thirty-percent of total outstanding
government local bonds are pegged to the Selic, down from more
than two-thirds less than six years ago.
But companies have been less inclined to issue fixed-rate
debt - 89 percent of the 1.5 trillion reais ($875 billion) is
still linked to the Selic, according to the newspaper.
