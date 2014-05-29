BRIEF-Livongo Health announces $52.5 mln funding round
* Livongo Health announces $52.5 million funding round co-led by existing investor General Catalyst and international investment company Kinnevik Source text for Eikon:
BRASILIA May 29 Brazil's Treasury chief Arno Augustin said on Thursday the government is analyzing issuing 30-year global bonds as international market conditions improve.
He said the month-long soccer World Cup that starts on June 12 will not be an impediment to any possible issuance. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Commodity price revival spurs growth in stock market floats
FRANKFURT, March 16 The European Union will need time to firm up its own financial services sector so it needs to ensure that London's role in the sector is not compromised even after Brexit, German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday.