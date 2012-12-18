SAO PAULO, Dec 18 Brazil's central bank revised down its forecast for the current account deficit in 2012 to $52.5 billion from $53 billion previously, but expects the deficit to widen in 2013 to $65 billion, the bank said on Tuesday. Below are the central bank forecasts for Brazil's balance of payments in 2012 and 2013: ($ bln) 2012 2013 previous new forecast forecast forecast Current account deficit 53.0 52.5 65.0 FDI 60.0 63.0 65.0 Trade balance 18.0 19.0 17.0 Profit remittances 24.0 23.7 30.0