UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 14
Feb 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 3.9 points on Tuesday according to financial spreadbetters, with futures down 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
SAO PAULO, Dec 18 Brazil's central bank revised down its forecast for the current account deficit in 2012 to $52.5 billion from $53 billion previously, but expects the deficit to widen in 2013 to $65 billion, the bank said on Tuesday. Below are the central bank forecasts for Brazil's balance of payments in 2012 and 2013: ($ bln) 2012 2013 previous new forecast forecast forecast Current account deficit 53.0 52.5 65.0 FDI 60.0 63.0 65.0 Trade balance 18.0 19.0 17.0 Profit remittances 24.0 23.7 30.0
Feb 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 3.9 points on Tuesday according to financial spreadbetters, with futures down 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Freeport hopes to gain new investment guarantees (Recasts; adds government comment)
* Currency-based buying ahead of Yellen speech supports (Updates prices)