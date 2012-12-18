UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 14
Feb 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 3.9 points on Tuesday according to financial spreadbetters, with futures down 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
BRASILIA Dec 18 Brazil posted a current account deficit of $6.265 billion in November, central bank data showed on Tuesday.
The country had been expected to post a deficit of $6 billion, according to the median forecast of 19 analysts in a Reuters survey. The forecasts for the deficit ranged from $4.8 billion to $6.9 billion.
Brazil's current account deficit in October was $5.431 billion, the central bank said last month.
Foreign direct investment in Latin America's largest economy was $4.587 billion in November, down from $7.73 billion in October but more than the expected $3 billion.
