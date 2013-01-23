BRIEF-TEN announces time charter for 2017-built VLCC Hercules I
* Up to 18 months time charter with minimum and profit sharing provision for newly delivered VLCC Hercules I Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA Jan 23 Brazil posted a current account deficit of $8.413 billion in December, central bank data showed on Wednesday.
The country had been expected to post a deficit of $6.5 billion, according to the median forecast of 15 analysts in a Reuters survey. The forecasts for the deficit ranged from $6 billion to $7.735 billion.
Brazil's current account deficit in November was $6.265 billion, the central bank said last month.
Foreign direct investment in Latin America's largest economy was $5.358 billion in December, up from $4.587 billion in November and more than the $3.6 billion forecast in the Reuters poll.
* S&P - Qatar Petroleum outlook revised to negative following sovereign action; 'AA' rating affirmed Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mo5xBj)
BRUSSELS, March 9 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi told European leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday to press ahead with structural reforms in preparation for the day when loose monetary policy comes to an end, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.