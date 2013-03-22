BRASILIA, March 22 Brazil posted a current
account deficit of $6.625 billion in February,
central bank data showed on Friday.
The country had been expected to post a deficit of $6.1
billion, according to the median forecast of 20 analysts in a
Reuters survey. The forecasts for the deficit ranged from $3
billion to $7.1 billion.
Brazil's current account deficit in January climbed to a
record high of $11.37 billion, the central bank said last month.
Foreign direct investment in Latin America's largest economy
was $3.814 billion in February, up from a previously reported
$3.7 billion in January and more than the expected $3.5 billion.