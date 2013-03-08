BRASILIA, March 8 Brazil's inflation will slow gradually throughout this year, Deputy Finance Minister Nelson Barbosa said on Friday, after the government reported an unexpectedly strong consumer price rise in February.

Barbosa said inflation is under control and will converge towards the midpoint of the official target of 4.5 percent at the "adequate" moment. Trailing 12-month inflation rose to 6.31 percent in February, raising prospects of an interest rate hike.