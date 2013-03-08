DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Political and general news
BRASILIA, March 8 Brazil's inflation will slow gradually throughout this year, Deputy Finance Minister Nelson Barbosa said on Friday, after the government reported an unexpectedly strong consumer price rise in February.
Barbosa said inflation is under control and will converge towards the midpoint of the official target of 4.5 percent at the "adequate" moment. Trailing 12-month inflation rose to 6.31 percent in February, raising prospects of an interest rate hike.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.
March 3 Goldman Sachs Group Inc plans to move its risk management team into an independent unit, people familiar with the matter said, a move that is largely symbolic but signals its growing importance.