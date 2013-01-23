BRIEF-TEN announces time charter for 2017-built VLCC Hercules I
* Up to 18 months time charter with minimum and profit sharing provision for newly delivered VLCC Hercules I Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Jan 23 Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff will announce bigger-than-expected reductions in electricity rates as early as Wednesday, a government source with direct knowledge of the plans told Reuters.
The government plans to cut household power rates by 18.5 percent on average and those for industrial consumers by between 32 and 34 percent, said the source, who declined to be quoted because the plans remain private. The National Treasury will earmark more than 8 billion reais ($3.92 billion) to ensure the rate reductions, above an initial estimate of 3.3 billion reais, the source added.
* S&P - Qatar Petroleum outlook revised to negative following sovereign action; 'AA' rating affirmed Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mo5xBj)
BRUSSELS, March 9 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi told European leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday to press ahead with structural reforms in preparation for the day when loose monetary policy comes to an end, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.