* Rousseff says to trim rates for consumers, companies
* Move aims to restore lost competitiveness of businesses
By Alonso Soto and Jeb Blount
BRASILIA, Sept 6 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff announced sweeping cuts to electricity rates on
Thursday in a new effort to lower some of the world's highest
business costs that are stifling a once-booming emerging-markets
star.
In a widely anticipated announcement, Rousseff said that
cuts could drop industrial electricity rates by as much as 28
percent, while residential consumers would see rates fall on
average by 16.2 percent.
With growth in the world's sixth-largest economy stalled for
nearly a year now, Rousseff's measures will bring needed relief
to local industries that are losing market share to foreign
competitors that have lower costs.
"This reduction in the cost of the electricity will make our
productive sector even more competitive," Rousseff said in a
televised address to the nation ahead of the country's
independence day on Sept. 7.
She said cuts will take effect in early 2013 but did not
detail how the government plans to carry them out. Officials
have said her administration plans to reduce federal taxes on
electricity companies.
Rousseff, a trained economist, has pushed ahead with more
than a dozen stimulus measures such as tax cuts and subsidized
lending to pull the economy out of its lull. However,
growth continues to disappoint and industry leaders say her
targeted measures miss meeting more structural challenges.
She has been laboring to bring down the infamous "Brazil
Cost" or mix of high taxes, infrastructure bottlenecks and red
tape that makes her country one of the most expensive places to
do business in the world.
In her speech, Rousseff made a call to political opponents
and business leader to start a dialogue to improve Brazil's
Byzantine tax system. She vowed to continue lowering taxes
without compromising fiscal responsibility.
Mining giant Vale SA and steel-maker Cia
Siderugica Nacional, some of the country's biggest
electricity users, are up against a plunge in global demand.
Iron ore has fallen by 50 percent in the last
year, and steel prices have slumped by a fifth or more.
"This cut comes at the right time for industry," said
Adriano Pires, head of the Brazilian Infrastructure Institute, a
Rio de Janeiro energy think tank.
"But ... we have to remember that energy is only one part of
the cost of doing business in Brazil."
In August, Rousseff opened up $66 billion worth of road and
railway concessions in hopes of bolstering private investment
and speeding up transportation of grains and minerals in the
commodity powerhouse.
In coming weeks, she plans to announce more tax cuts for
industries, the simplification of federal taxes and a new round
of multi-billion dollar concessions of airports and ports. She
will also detail the electricity rate cuts in an official
announcement to business leaders next week.
Lower electricity rates could also help her government tame
stubbornly high inflation that began to pick up again the recent
weeks and could lead the central bank to halt a year-old
rate-cutting cycle in their meeting next month.
SKY-HIGH ENERGY COSTS
Brazil's average electricity cost of $180 per megawatt hour
is exceeded only by Italy and Slovakia, the Getulio Vargas
Foundation, a private think tank, said in a 2011 study based on
data from the International Energy Agency.
Those high electricity costs destroyed Brazil's once-large
primary aluminum industry. With electricity being one of the
main costs of turning bauxite ore in to alumina and eventually
aluminum, production has move out of Brazil.
Alcoa Inc., the world's largest aluminum producer,
has been in talks with the government for years trying to lower
electricity costs and has considered reducing its presence in
the Brazil after 50 years.
Brazil's electricity industry includes state-run companies
such as Eletrobras as well as multi-nationals like
AES Corp and GDF Suez.