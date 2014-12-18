BRASILIA Dec 18 Brazil's economy added 8,381 net payroll jobs in November, beating market forecasts for steep job losses in the month, the Labor Ministry said on Thursday.

Latin America's largest economy was expected to have lost 30,000 payroll jobs in November, according to the median forecast of nine economists. Brazil shed 30,283 jobs in October. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Alonso Soto)