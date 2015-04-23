BRASILIA, April 23 Factories, farms and services companies in Brazil added a net 19,282 jobs in March, the Labor Ministry said on Thursday, topping market expectations and breaking a three-month streak of job losses.

The number compared with a forecast for 25,000 net firings in a Reuters poll of analysts.