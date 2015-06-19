BRASILIA, June 19 Brazil's economy shed a net 115,599 payroll jobs in May, the labor ministry said on Friday, frustrating forecasts for a smaller pace of layoffs as Latin America's largest country heads towards a likely recession.

Brazilian firms were expected to have fired a net 38,000 workers in May, according to the median forecast of eight economists. Brazil lost 97,828 jobs in April. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)