BRASILIA, July 17 Brazil's economy shed a net 111,199 payroll jobs in June, the labor ministry said on Friday, as Latin America's largest country heads towards a prolonged recession.

Brazilian companies were expected to have fired a net 98,000 workers in June, according to the median forecast of 13 economists. Brazil lost 115,599 jobs in May. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)