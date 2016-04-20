RIO DE JANEIRO, April 20 Brazil's national unemployment rate rose to 10.2 percent in the three months through February, statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday, slightly above market expectations in a Reuters poll.

The median forecast of 16 economists surveyed by Reuters projected the unemployment rate at 10.1 percent. Brazil's jobless rate has risen sharply from 6.5 percent at end-2014 as the country entered its worst recession in decades. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)