BRIEF-Snap to publicly file for its IPO late next week- Recode
* Snap to publicly file for its much-anticipated IPO late next week- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jnSVXJ
BRASILIA Oct 26 Brazil shed a net 39,282 payroll jobs in September, the Labor Ministry said on Wednesday, as the economy continues to reel from a second year of deep recession.
The number of job cuts increased from August, when Brazilian companies shed 33,953 payroll jobs, but eased from September 2015, when the economy lost 95,602 jobs. Brazil's economy is expected to shrink more than 3 percent for a second straight year in 2016, with 12 million workers officially unemployed. (Reporting by Cesar Raizer; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chris Reese)
MEXICO CITY, Jan 27 Billionaire Carlos Slim said on Friday that Mexico should not fear Donald Trump, seeing opportunities for his country in the U.S. president's economic policies, and praising Mexicans for uniting behind their government in talks with the northern neighbor.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman said on Friday.