BRASILIA, March 16 Brazil added a net 35,612
payroll jobs in February, President Michel Temer said on
Thursday, in the first month of job creation since March 2015
after two years of a harsh recession in Latin America's largest
economy.
Temer, who has struggled to improve his popularity after
taking office last year, announced the results during a press
conference at the presidential palace. Payroll job growth data
are normally published by the Labor Ministry.
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by
Silvio Cascione; Editing by Daniel Flynn)