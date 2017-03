BRASILIA Oct 15 Brazil's economy added a smaller-than-expected 123,785 net payroll jobs in September, the lowest for the month since 2001, the Labor Ministry said on Wednesday.

Brazil added 101,425 jobs in August.

Latin America's largest economy was expected to have added 140,000 payroll jobs in September, according to the median forecast of seven economists. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Diane Craft)