BRASILIA Jan 23 Brazil's economy shed 555,508 net payroll jobs in December, in line with market forecasts, the Labor Ministry said on Friday.

Latin America's largest economy was expected to have lost 500,000 payroll jobs in December, according to the median forecast of 11 economists.

December is usually a month of net job losses in Brazil as companies from manufacturers to builders and retailers adjust their payrolls.

In 2014, Brazil's economy added just 152,714 jobs, excluding seasonal adjustments, the Labor Ministry said. (Writing by Silvio Cascione)