* Intrepid Potash announces pricing of public offering of common stock
BRASILIA May 21 Brazil's economy added a net 105,384 payroll jobs in April, the Labor Ministry said on Wednesday, well below market expectations.
Economists had expected the economy to add 160,000 positions last month, according to the median forecast of 16 analysts in a Reuters poll. The lowest estimate was for the creation of 120,000 jobs that month.
Brazil added 13,117 jobs in March, the lowest result for that month since 1999.
The pace of job creation has slowed in Brazil after three years of meager growth, but unemployment remains around record lows as more Brazilians opt to dedicate time to education and training. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Grant McCool)
MOSCOW, March 16 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday his country's growth rate should exceed the world average in 2019-2020 and that the government is preparing a plan to boost economic growth.
SAO PAULO, March 16 The Brazilian government is considering pegging borrowing costs on farming loans to the benchmark overnight Selic interest rate in another step toward reducing costly credit subsidies, newspaper Valor Econômico said on Thursday.