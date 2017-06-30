(Adds comments, details)
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 30 Brazil's jobless rate
fell unexpectedly in the three months through May, data showed
on Friday, in an early sign of improvement as the economy slowly
emerges from recession.
Brazil's unemployment rate fell to 13.3 percent
from 13.6 percent in the three months through April, statistics
agency IBGE said. Economists in a Reuters poll expected the
jobless rate to stay unchanged.
It was the second straight month of a surprise drop in
Brazil's unemployment rate after it hit a record 13.7 percent in
the period between January and March.
Economists have been forecasting a much slower recovery in
Brazil's job market after the worst recession in the country's
history left more than 14 million workers unemployed.
Brazil resumed growth in the first quarter, but officials
and economists recently cut their estimates for this year's
expansion rate after a corruption scandal threatened to topple
President Michel Temer's year-long administration.
"We expect the labor market dynamics to stabilize during the
second half of 2017 and to start to recover towards the end of
the year," wrote Alberto Ramos, head of Latin America economic
research at Goldman Sachs.
Wages discounted for inflation rose 2.3 percent from a year
earlier to an average of 2,109 reais ($637.76) per month.
Brazil's jobless rate more than doubled during the recession
from a record low of 6.2 percent in 2013.
($1 = 3.3069 reais)
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Silvio Cascione;
Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)