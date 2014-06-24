BRASILIA, June 24 Brazil's economy added a net
58,836 payroll jobs in May, the Labor Ministry said
on Tuesday, well below market expectations and the worst result
for the month in more than two decades.
Economists had expected the economy to add 93,000 positions
last month, according to the median forecast of 7 analysts in a
Reuters poll. The lowest estimate was for the creation of 52,000
jobs that month.
Brazil added 105,000 jobs in April.
The pace of job creation has slowed in Brazil after three
years of meager growth, but unemployment remains
around record lows as more Brazilians opt to dedicate time to
education and training.
(Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)