BRASILIA, July 17 Brazil's economy added a 25,363 net payroll jobs in June, the Labor Ministry said on Thursday, well below market expectations.

Economists had expected the economy to add 82,000 positions last month, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll.

Brazil added 58,836 jobs in May.

The pace of job creation has slowed in Brazil after three years of meager growth, but unemployment remains around record lows as more Brazilians opt to dedicate time to education and training. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)