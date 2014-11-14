BRASILIA Nov 14 Brazil's economy lost 30,283
net payroll jobs in October, the worst result for
the month in at least 15 years, labor ministry data showed on
Friday.
Latin America's largest economy was expected to have added
56,000 payroll jobs in October, according to the median forecast
of five economists. Brazil added 123,785 jobs in September.
Brazil's job market has worsened sharply this year as the
economy slipped into a recession. Still, unemployment has
remained near record lows because an increasing number of young
adults has passed up jobs to dedicate more time to education.
