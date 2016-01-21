BRASILIA Jan 21 Brazil's economy shed a net 1.54 million payroll jobs in all of 2015, the Labor Ministry said on Thursday, the latest evidence of the job destruction caused by the country's worst recession in decades.

The country shed a net 596,208 payroll jobs in December, slightly below market expectations for 655,000 jobs lost. Brazil lost 131,000 jobs in November. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto)