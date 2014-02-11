By Leonardo Goy
| BRASILIA
BRASILIA Feb 11 Brazil's electricity regulator
ANEEL proposed on Tuesday a 4.6 percent increase in rates paid
by consumers to help cover power subsidies, a move that could
add pressure to already-high inflation in Latin America's top
economy.
ANEEL expects a deficit of 5.6 billion reais ($2.33 billion)
this year in the so-called Energy Development Account, or CDE,
and that does not include the cost of using more expensive
thermal energy to make up for a drop in hydroelectric output.
Last year, President Dilma Rousseff made a deal with power
utilities to slash electricity prices in a bid to bolster
Brazil's slow-moving economy and tame a surge in prices.
A year has passed and the economy remains fragile and
inflation high, which has threatened Brazil's investment grade
rating as investors worry about the country's fiscal health.
Finance Minister Guido Mantega has promised to pay for any
extra energy costs to avoid an increase in consumer bills. That
cost, which some media reports could reach 5 billion reais, also
threatens to derail government efforts to show markets it is
becoming more fiscally responsible.
The government has budgeted 9 billion reais to pay for
energy costs this year. Most of that amount would be loaned to
power distributors to pay for thermal energy as a severe drought
has lowered water reservoir levels at hydroelectric power
plants.
ANEEL's rate hike proposal will be discussed at public
hearings between Feb. 13 and March 16 before a decision is made.
The subsidies in the CDE cover energy distribution to the remote
northern regions and lower rates for poor consumers.
If the regulator opts to hike rates by 4.6 percent it could
add 0.4 percentage points to this year's inflation, said Flavio
Combat, chief economist with the Concordia brokerage in Rio de
Janeiro.
Combat said the rate adjustment would increase his year-end
inflation forecast from 5.9 percent to 6.3 percent, very close
to the official target ceiling of 6.5 percent.
High inflation is a political liability for Rousseff, who is
expected to run for a second term in elections on Oct. 5.
Although annual inflation eased in January to 5.59 percent,
Brazil has struggled to keep prices in check due to a
combination of more public spending, a weaker local currency and
robust consumption.