BRASILIA Dec 21 Brazil posted a current account
deficit of $2.931 billion in November, down from a
shortfall of $4.166 billion in October, central bank data showed
on Monday.
In the 12 months through November, the deficit was
equivalent to 3.7 percent of Brazil's gross domestic product,
down from 4.02 percent of GDP the previous month. Brazil
attracted $4.930 billion in foreign direct investment last
month, the central bank said.
The country was expected to post a current account deficit
of $4.2 billion, according to the median forecast in a Reuters
poll of 11 analysts.
