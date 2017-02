BRASILIA, March 23 Brazil posted a current account deficit of $1.766 billion in February, much narrower than the gap it registered in January, central bank data showed on Friday.

The country had been expected to post a deficit of $2.5 billion, according to the median forecast of 14 analysts in a Reuters survey. The forecasts for the deficit ranged from $500 million to $3.3 billion.

Brazil's current account deficit in January was $7.08 billion, the central bank said last month. (Reporting By Luciana Otoni, Hugo Bachega and Leonardo Goy; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)