BRASÍLIA, April 24 Brazil posted a current account deficit of $3.320 billion in March, central bank data showed on Tuesday, smaller than analysts' e xp ectations.

The country had been expected to post a deficit of $4.2 billion, according to the median forecast of 13 analysts in a Reuters survey. The forecasts for the deficit ranged from $2.8 billion to $4.5 billion. Brazil's current account deficit in February was $1.76 billion, the central bank said last month. (Reporting by Tiago Pariz, Alonso Soto and Luciana Otoni; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)