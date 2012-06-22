BRIEF-S&P says Texas go refunding bonds assigned 'AAA' rating
* S&P says Texas go refunding bonds assigned 'AAA' rating Further company coverage: [S&P on Texas]
BRASILIA, June 22 Brazil posted a current account deficit of $3.468 billion in May, central bank data showed on Friday, in line with analysts' expectations.
The country was expected to post a deficit of $3.4 billion, according to the median forecast of 12 analysts in a Reuters survey. The forecasts for the deficit ranged from $2.8 billion to $4.4 billion.
Brazil's current account deficit in April was $5.4 billion, the central bank said last month. (Reporting By Alonso Soto, Luciana Otoni and Tiago Pariz; Editing by W Simon and Chizu Nomiyama)
* S&P says Texas go refunding bonds assigned 'AAA' rating Further company coverage: [S&P on Texas]
* William E. Oberndorf reports 16.2 percent stake in Appfolio Inc as on February 22, 2017 - SEC filing
* Resolute energy corporation enters into new credit facility; reports 2016 reserves and production