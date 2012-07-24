BRASILIA, July 24 Brazil posted a current account deficit of $4.419 billion in June, central bank data showed on Tuesday, slightly smaller than the median of market analysts' expectations.

The country had been expected to post a deficit of $4.8 billion, according to the median forecast of 14 analysts in a Reuters survey. The forecasts for the deficit ranged from $3 billion to $6.8 billion.

Brazil's current account deficit in May was $3.47 billion, the central bank said last month. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni, Alonso Soto and Tiago Pariz; Editing by James Dalgleish)