BRASILIA, July 24 Brazil posted a current
account deficit of $4.419 billion in June, central
bank data showed on Tuesday, slightly smaller than the median of
market analysts' expectations.
The country had been expected to post a deficit of $4.8
billion, according to the median forecast of 14 analysts in a
Reuters survey. The forecasts for the deficit ranged from $3
billion to $6.8 billion.
Brazil's current account deficit in May was $3.47 billion,
the central bank said last month.
(Reporting by Luciana Otoni, Alonso Soto and Tiago Pariz;
Editing by James Dalgleish)