BRASILIA Aug 23 Brazil posted a current account deficit of $3.766 billion in July, central bank data showed on Thursday, smaller than forecast.

The country had been expected to post a deficit of $3.9 billion, according to the median forecast of 18 analysts in a Reuters survey. The forecasts for the deficit ranged from $1.7 billion to $4.7 billion.

Brazil's current account deficit in June was $4.419 billion, the central bank said last month.