* Brazil 12-mo c/a equal to 2.09 pct of GDP
* Brazil Feb FDI down to $3.648 bln from previous month
(Recasts, adds details, c.bank forecasts)
BRASILIA, March 23 Brazil posted a current
account deficit of $1.766 billion in February, much
narrower than the gap it registered in January, central bank
data showed on Friday.
The country had been expected to post a deficit of $2.5
billion, according to the median forecast of 14 analysts in a
Reuters survey. The forecasts for the deficit ranged from $500
million to $3.3 billion.
Brazil's current account deficit in January was $7.08
billion, the central bank said last month.
Brazil's central bank also revised up its forecast for
2012's current account deficit to $68 billion from $65 billion.
The current account, which is part of the balance of
payments, is the broadest measure of a country's foreign
transactions. It indicates how reliant an economy is on
financing from foreign capital.
Foreign direct investment, which falls into the capital
account of the balance of payments, was $3.648 billion in
February, the central bank said. Brazil attracted $5.433 billion
in FDI in January, the bank reported last month.
(Reporting By Luciana Otoni, Hugo Bachega and Leonardo Goy;
Editing by Padraic Cassidy)