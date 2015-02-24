Rising yen bucks fundamentals, gives Japan a diplomatic breather
* Yen rises vs dollar despite widening US-Japan rate differential
BRASILIA Feb 24 Brazil posted a current account deficit of $10.654 billion in January, central bank data showed on Tuesday.
The median forecast of 19 economists surveyed by Reuters was for a current account deficit of $10.99 billion in January. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Luciana Otoni)
* Yen rises vs dollar despite widening US-Japan rate differential
FRANKFURT, March 23 Some euro zone banks may need to be unwound if they become unviable, the European Central Bank's top supervisor said on Thursday, just as the Italian government seeks to bail out two regional lenders.