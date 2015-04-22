(Adds central bank's new 2015 estimates and methodology
details)
BRASILIA, April 22 Brazil's current account
deficit narrowed in March from a year earlier, according to
central bank data released on Wednesday under a new methodology
that bolstered international direct investment figures to nearly
cover the external gap.
The commodities powerhouse posted a current account gap
of $5.736 billion in March, down from a deficit
of$6.602 billion in March of 2014.
The market expected an external gap of $5 billion for March,
but changes to the bank's methodology made it difficult to
compare the figures.
The central bank adopted the International Monetary Fund's
sixth balance of payments manual, which added some inflow items
to the calculations of the current account and foreign direct
investment.
The bank revised up its 2014 current account gap to $103.981
billion from a deficit of $90.948 billion previously. Under the
new methodology the bank now sees reinvested profits and debt
payments to foreigners as expenditures, increasing the current
account gap.
In standard economic terms,the balance of payments' current
account is a broad measure of a country's external transactions,
including trade, services like tourism and insurance, profit
remittances and interest payments.
The bank substituted its previous foreign direct investment
item with the new direct investment in the country, which had a
hefty upward revision to $96.8 billion in all of 2014 from the
previous $62.5 billion.
Under the new methodology direct investment covered 93
percent of the current account gap in 2014, up from 68 percent
with the previous figures. The new methodology now adds the
repatriation of loans by foreign subsidiaries to the direct
investment item.
The central bank revised its 2015 estimates for both the
country's current account gap and direct investment to $84
billion and $80 billion respectively.
In the 12 months through March, the current account deficit
was equivalent to 4.54 percent of Brazil's gross domestic
product.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto and Marcela Ayres; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and W Simon)