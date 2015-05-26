(Adds details on investments, background)
BRASILIA May 26 Brazil's current account
deficit grew more than expected in April, exceeding the net
inflow of investments from abroad into Latin America's largest
economy, central bank data showed on Tuesday.
Brazil's current account gap widened to $6.901
billion last month, up from $5.736 billion in March and in line
with market expectations, according to central bank data.
Direct investment in the country, which falls
under the capital account in the balance of payments data,
increased to $5.777 billion, up from $4.263 billion in March.
Market expectations in a Reuters poll projected $4.3 billion in
investments.
In the 12 months through April, the current account deficit
was equivalent to 4.53 percent of Brazil's gross domestic
product, nearly unchanged from the prior month.
In standard economic terms, the balance of payments' current
account is a broad measure of a country's external transactions,
including trade, services like tourism and insurance, profit
remittances and interest payments.
Brazil's external gap has widened sharply in recent years as
a drop in the value of major exports such as iron ore and
soybeans pushed the trade balance into a deficit in 2014 for the
first time in 14 years.
(Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Silvio Cascione;
Editing by W Simon)