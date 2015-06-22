(Recasts, adds data, context)
BRASILIA, June 22 Brazil's current account
deficit narrowed in May to half its level in the previous month
due to a rising trade surplus, boosted by dwindling demand for
imports and a weaker local currency.
The commodities powerhouse posted a current account deficit
of $3.366 billion in May, down from $6.9 billion in
April and $7.874 billion in May of last year, central bank data
showed on Monday. The market expected a deficit of $4.7 billion
in May, according to a Reuters poll of 19 economists.
The central bank reduced its 2015 current account gap
projection to $81 billion from a previous estimate of $84
billion.
Current account is a broad measure of a country's
international transactions, and it includes trade, profit
remittances, interest payments and services including tourism.
The narrowing external gap is due to a drop in imports
caused by a sharp slowdown in economic activity and a weaker
real, which has made Brazilian exports more competitive
abroad.
So far this year the real has slid more than 13 percent
against the U.S. dollar.
In the 12 months through May, the current account deficit
was equivalent to 4.39 percent of Brazil's gross domestic
product, down from 4.53 percent in the previous month. Brazil
attracted $6.608 billion in foreign direct investments last
month, the central bank said.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto and Marcela Ayres; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Jeffrey Benkoe)