BRASILIA, Sept 22 Brazil posted a current account deficit of $2.487 billion in August, shrinking from a gap of $5.99 billion in July and better than market expectations, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

In the 12 months through August, the current account deficit was equivalent to 4.34 percent of Brazil's gross domestic product, unchanged from the previous month. Brazil attracted $5.246 billion in foreign direct investment last month, the central bank said.

The market expected a current account deficit of $3.250 billion in August. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)