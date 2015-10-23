(Adds details on foreign investments, background)
BRASILIA Oct 23 Brazil's current account
deficit grew wider than expected in September but was easily
covered by foreign investments, central bank data showed on
Friday.
Brazil posted a current account deficit of
$3.076 billion in September, larger than a gap of $2.487 billion
in August and the $2.3 billion deficit forecast by economists
for the month, central bank data showed on Friday.
Brazil attracted $6.037 billion in foreign direct
investments last month, up from $5.246 billion in August, the
central bank said.
Despite the monthly increase, the current account deficit
declined as a percentage of Brazil's gross domestic product in
the 12 months through September. It was equivalent to 4.18
percent of GDP, down from 4.34 percent in the previous month.
A weaker Brazilian real is helping exporters and
curbing imports, boosting the country's trade balance after the
country recorded its first deficit in 14 years in 2014.
Brazil's currency dropped more than 30 percent this year to
a record low of more than 4 per dollar as investors fret over a
steep rise of the country's debt.
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)