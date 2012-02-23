* Brazil January FDI at $5.433 billion

* Brazil 12-month c/a deficit equal to 2.17 of GDP (Changes headline, adds central bank forecasts)

By Tiago Pariz

BRASILIA, Feb 23 Brazil in January posted its biggest-ever monthly current account deficit as the country's recovering economy stoked imports, while the more uncertain outlook abroad dented demand for its exports.

The current account deficit widened to $7.086 billion last month, the central bank said on Thursday. Analysts had expected a deficit of $6.95 billion, from $6.04 billion in December, according to the median forecast of 10 analysts in a Reuters survey.

"The deficit tends to widen as the economy grows, fueling demand for foreign products and services," Tulio Maciel, head of economic research at the central bank, told journalists.

The forecasts for the deficit in January ranged from $6.5 billion to $7.5 billion.

Brazil's economic growth stalled in 2011's third quarter but then started to recover on the back of interest rate cuts and fiscal incentives. The central foresees 3.5 percent growth in gross domestic product in 2012.

January's current account figures were also hit by the slowing global demand for key Brazilian exports like iron ore and soy, which led to a trade deficit of $1.29 billion last month.

Better trade figures in February should lead to a smaller current account deficit, added Maciel, forecasting a deficit of $2 billion this month.

The 12-month current account deficit equalled 2.17 percent of gross domestic product, the bank said.

The current account, the broadest measure of a country's foreign transactions, indicates how reliant an economy is on financing from foreign capital.

Foreign direct investment, which falls under the capital account of the balance of payments, was $5.433 billion in January and should be at $3.2 billion in February, the central bank said. Brazil attracted $6.6 billion in FDI in December. (Reporting by Tiago Pariz; Writing by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)