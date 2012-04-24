* March current account deficit smaller than expected

* 12-month deficit equal to 1.98 pct of GDP

* Foreign direct investment totals $5.89 bln in March

* Bank says 2012 FDI estimate of $50 bln is conservative (Recast, adds central bank comments and details)

BRASILIA, April 24 Brazil posted a smaller-than-expected current account deficit in March, central bank data showed on Tuesday, as a recovering global economy boosted demand for the country's exports.

Brazil's current account deficit reached $3.320 billion in March, up from $1.76 billion in the previous month, the central bank said.

Still, analysts had expected a deficit of $4.2 billion, according to the median forecast in a Reuters survey.

Brazil saw its exports recover in February and March as demand for Brazilian products like iron ore and soy picked up worldwide. Better economic data out of Europe and the United States also prevented foreign companies from repatriating more of their profits back to their headquarters abroad.

The smaller gap suggested aggressive central bank rate cuts and a slew of government stimulus measures may also be helping exporters and keeping Brazil's economic recovery on track.

"We saw a smaller current account deficit in March because of an improved trade balance and a reduction in the repatriation of profits and dividends," said Tulio Maciel, the bank's head of research.

A weakening local currency and government stimulus could further support exports later this year. President Dilma Rousseff has raised taxes on imports to protect a struggling local industry that threatens to derail the recovery in Latin America's top economy.

Still, preliminary trade figures in April show imports are outpacing exports as an economic recovery at home bolsters demand for imported goods.

Maciel said the bank expects the current account gap to widen to $5.2 billion in April.

The current account, the broadest measure of a country's foreign transactions, indicates how reliant an economy is on financing from foreign capital. Strong capital inflows from foreign investors have helped Brazil to cover its current account deficit in recent months.

Only a little over a decade ago Brazil struggled to cover its current account gap, prompting an external accounts crisis that forced the government to seek help from the International Monetary Fund.

Brazil attracted $5.89 billion in foreign direct investment in March, the central bank said, up from $3.648 billion in February, reported previously, and $5.433 billion in January.

Maciel said the bank's previous FDI estimate of $50 billion in 2012 was conservative, hinting at a likely upward revision in coming months. He said the bank expects foreign direct investment of $5 billion in April.

The current account deficit in the 12 months through March amounted to 1.98 percent of the country's gross domestic product, the central bank said, down from a previously reported 2.09 percent in February. (Reporting by Tiago Pariz, Alonso Soto and Luciana Otoni; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrew Hay)